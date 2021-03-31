Parkgene (GENE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $55.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 41.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $250,546.73 and $55.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00046679 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 14,748.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00044544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.62 or 0.00632713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000877 BTC.

About Parkgene

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

