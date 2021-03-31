Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) versus Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Critical Review

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Palomar and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 11.97% 6.95% 3.98% Selective Insurance Group 7.05% 9.84% 2.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Palomar and Selective Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 3 0 2.75 Selective Insurance Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Palomar presently has a consensus price target of $97.20, suggesting a potential upside of 48.87%. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.69%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palomar and Selective Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million 14.74 $10.62 million $1.73 37.74 Selective Insurance Group $2.85 billion 1.55 $271.62 million $4.40 16.66

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Selective Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Palomar has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palomar beats Selective Insurance Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

