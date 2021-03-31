Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

Shares of HCA opened at $188.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.53. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.