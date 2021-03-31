Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $528,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 257,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.