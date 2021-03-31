Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $520,000 Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,112 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.