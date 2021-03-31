Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 101.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after buying an additional 336,327 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,479,000 after buying an additional 580,416 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

