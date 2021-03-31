Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 5.8% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $31.69. 8,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,043,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -115.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $8,426,868.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,627,914.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,526,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,816,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,265,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,740,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,473,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

