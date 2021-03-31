Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.

PTMC stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83.

