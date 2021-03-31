Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 4.36% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,914. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

