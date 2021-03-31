Outfitter Financial LLC Takes Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Duluth by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Duluth by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 3,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,077. The firm has a market cap of $502.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

