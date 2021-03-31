Outfitter Financial LLC Takes $666,000 Position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,340 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Outfitter Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,918,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 495,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,259 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $4,079,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 239,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of SONA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,921. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $368.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson bought 8,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,975 shares of company stock valued at $336,745. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

