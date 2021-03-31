Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,780 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,694. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

