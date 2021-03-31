Outfitter Financial LLC Invests $419,000 in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter worth about $169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Total by 12.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Total by 552.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 877,076 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 22,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,292. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

