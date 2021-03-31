Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 134,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

