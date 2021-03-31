Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%.

OSMT stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

OSMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

