Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $2.41 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 1.7% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,921. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.