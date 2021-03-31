Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the February 28th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Pareto Securities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

