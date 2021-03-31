O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,970,000 after purchasing an additional 81,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $31,239,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.27.

ORLY stock opened at $509.13 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.59 and a 12 month high of $512.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

