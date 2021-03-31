Orbs (ORBS) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $524.24 million and approximately $124.50 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,086.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00635980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

