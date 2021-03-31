Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%.

Shares of OEG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 36,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Orbital Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

OEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

