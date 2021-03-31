Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.93. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.43 million and a PE ratio of -13.68.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

