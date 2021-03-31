OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Up 106.7% in March

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OMRON by 1,446.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in OMRON by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OMRNY stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $80.60. 16,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,138. OMRON has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94.

OMRNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OMRON in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

