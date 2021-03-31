Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Insider Acquires £45,000 in Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) insider Bill Rhodes acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Bill Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Bill Rhodes sold 450,000 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19), for a total value of £409,500 ($535,014.37).

On Friday, February 12th, Bill Rhodes sold 300,000 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £261,000 ($340,998.17).

ODX stock traded down GBX 2.49 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 79.01 ($1.03). 1,362,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a market cap of £142.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

