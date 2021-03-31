Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Kenneth Robert Bertram Sells 4,922 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,479,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

