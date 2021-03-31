Old Well Partners LLC Makes New Investment in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. 1,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,767. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $458.03 million, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. XOMA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

