OG Fan Token (OG) Price Up 32.4% Over Last Week

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One OG Fan Token token can now be purchased for $11.27 or 0.00019172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $14.37 million and $9.31 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded up 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 522,344.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00062479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00285684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $529.53 or 0.00900662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00080500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00031834 BTC.

OG Fan Token Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

