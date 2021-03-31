Ocean Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44.33 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $642.18 million and $44.33 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002549 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,783.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.97 or 0.00644114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027275 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

