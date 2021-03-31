Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Releases Earnings Results

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%.

Shares of NYSE:OBLG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. 9,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.42. Oblong has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $12.25.

Separately, Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

