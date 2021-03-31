Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JQC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2,169.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 411,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 392,991 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 664.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 293,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 255,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,086,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 211,165 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 168,017 shares during the last quarter.

JQC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,077. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

