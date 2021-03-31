Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,163,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $71,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

