Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $64.95 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,537 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $64,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $287.96 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $303.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.96 and a 200-day moving average of $253.89.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.87.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

