Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,763,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130,967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $74,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capri by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 70,929 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

