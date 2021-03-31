Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,860 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $67,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

NTRS stock opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

