NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 5,872 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,605,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 345,495.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,803,000.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,039. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $32.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

