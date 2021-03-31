NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 2,149 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.43. The company had a trading volume of 40,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,276. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $223.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.