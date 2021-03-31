NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,040 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.32. 2,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,043. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $158.89 and a 52-week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

