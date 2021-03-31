NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 40.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 253.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 82,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,813. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.