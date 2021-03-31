Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,614 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.35% of S&T Bancorp worth $22,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.73 million. Research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

