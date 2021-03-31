Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,669 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of Brighthouse Financial worth $25,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,746,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 90,226 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

