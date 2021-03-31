Northern Trust Corp Purchases 37,566 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,566 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $23,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBC. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE:FBC opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

