Northern Trust Corp Has $24.09 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $24,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

