Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $23,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after buying an additional 911,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,986,000 after buying an additional 104,920 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,732,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

