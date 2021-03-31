Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,216,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,202 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $24,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RKT. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after buying an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,582,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,073,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,873,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.