Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Shares of NDSN traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $200.29. 1,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,348. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson has a 12 month low of $120.91 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Nordson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordson by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

