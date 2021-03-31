Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NMR opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Nomura by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nomura by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

