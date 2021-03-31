Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.19

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 1774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $13,047,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $45,468,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,747.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

