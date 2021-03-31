Noble Financial Upgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to “Outperform”

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $7.04.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

