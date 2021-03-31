Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

