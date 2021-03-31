Nexus (NXS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002525 BTC on major exchanges. Nexus has a market cap of $104.63 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,145,340 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

