New Energy Exchange Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EBODF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New Energy Exchange Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EBODF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBODF remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500. New Energy Exchange has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

New Energy Exchange Company Profile

Renewable Energy Trade Board Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy products and solutions in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Europe. The company's products include solar modules for electricity generation; and related application products, such as solar power stations, solar home systems, solar lighting, and solar chargers.

