New Energy Exchange Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EBODF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New Energy Exchange Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EBODF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EBODF remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500. New Energy Exchange has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
New Energy Exchange Company Profile
See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for New Energy Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Energy Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.